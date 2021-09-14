A ZUPCO female bus conductor was shot dead last night in Dzivarasekwa 4, Harare at around 9pm by a lone passenger who was the last person to leave the bus.

The deceased identified by friends as Joy Moyo was a conductor with a Lofombo bus operating under the ZUPCO franchise.

ZUPCO chief executive Mr Evaristo Mudangwa confirmed the incident and said the case is being handled by the police.

An eyewitness Mr Tashinga Meza said he suspected foul play as she had all her belongings when she was killed.

“She was shot around 9pm and we suspect foul play since she had all her money and belongings with her. We understand that she stays in Masasa Park and was shot by the last passenger,” he said.

My workmate, friend, lil sis shot dead yesterday at DZ4 at around 2100hrs💔💔💔😭😭😭hev been robbed guys😭😭😭Zupco conductor kuurayirwa mabond😭😭😭go well Joy moyo wangu waurwadzisa….All the promises you made with us 💔💔💔RIP💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/2QSJJ6zS9O — Madzimai Tee😍 (@Tynoe97) September 14, 2021

agencies