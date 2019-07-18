Journalists Should Get A Better Salary-Mutsvangwa

Media houses should improve the welfare of journalists since they play a critical role in the dissemination of information to the nation, Information minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, has said.

Addressing journalists after a tour of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) offices in Graniteside in Harare yesterday the minister said:

The welfare of our journalists needs to be transformed. There is a saying that if you throw nuts you get monkeys. They need to be well paid.

Mutsvangwa said that it was essential for journalists to continuously take refresher courses. She also expressed her unhappiness over the negative image some writers paint on the country. She added:

I am happy to see you working. This is a very important job that you are doing. The Constitution calls for dissemination of information and it is my mandate as a minister to interact with you. I have brought my permanent secretary (Nick Mangwana) and we are open. If you need anything come to us. Let us remove them and us attitude. We are all Zimbabweans. I am a war veteran; I fought for this country when I was 15 years old. What I fought for is freedom and democracy peace and stability. One can choose to be Zanu PF or MDC or any other political party. When you are writing bear in mind that the pen can create a discord in other people’s lives. It can destroy political leaders. Let us be professional and factual when reporting. -newsday