Zim Gems Clash With Malawi Today

Zimbabwe’s Netball Team, the Gems, today will clash with Malawi in a Vitality Netball World Cup match in Liverpool.

The Gems who came into the tournament as underdogs have been impressive in this tournament with three wins and two losses so far.

A win for the Gems against the flames of Malawi will see them moving into third place in the group, which gives them the opportunity to challenge for the top six in the Play-offs and Placings where they will face a team from Group G.

Netball enthusiast, Shakeman Gosha, is betting on the Gems to upset the Queens of Malawi saying the history does not matter. Gosha said:

Malawi has always beaten us in most of the games, but history does not remain the season and I think this time, this is our chance.

Another staunch supporter, Samson Muchinapo, is not intimidated by Malawi’s impressive record and world ranking. Malawi is ranked ninth in the world and considered a very strong team whilst the Gems are on number 13. Muchinapo said:

The world rankings do not matter in world sport. With the way we are playing, I think we are far much better than the Flames.

He notes that the Gems won against Sri Lanka, Northern Ireland and Barbados who are ranked well above Zimbabwe’s team. Northern Ireland are ranked eighth and Barbados 11th.

-agencies