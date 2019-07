Comedian Charles Merisi aka Marabha has apologized to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for threatening to bash him if he remained in power until 2030

The comedian was once recorded in a clip saying if ED was still in power by 2030 he was going to personally bash him.

However, Marabha stated that he would never threaten the head of state like that and it was just a joke that went too far.

