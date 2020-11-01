Journalists Tafadzwa Nyikadzino and Robert Bhamu arrested for taking pictures at the Mbuya Nehanda construction site.

They were taken to Harare Central Police Station.

MISA Zimbabwe which confirmed the development assigned lawyer Kossam Ncube to attend to them.

They were subsequently released after advising the police that there was no need for clearance to take the pictures because Mbuya Nehanda Statue construction site is in an open and public space.

It is reported that the police understood and released them without any charges against them.

no