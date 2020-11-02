Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has named his provisional squad for the upcoming back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Algeria, beginning with an away trip to North Africa on the 12th of this month.

Following a week filled with speculation and anxiety in local football circles regarding the composition of the Zimbabwe senior men’s national soccer team for the Afcon qualifiers against Algeria, Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has finally named a 24-man provisional squad ahead of the back-to-back clashes with the Desert Foxes.

With the Croatian leading Zimbabwe into a drub goalless draw with the Flames of Malawi during the international break early last month, he is upbeat all the players called for camp will report for duty and make his first competitive dugout appearance a memorable one.

The players called into camp are:

Goalkeepers Elvis Chipezeze, Talbert Shumba and Tatenda Mukuruva.

The defenders are: Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura, Teenage Hadebe, Tendai Jirira, Divine Lunga, Tendai Darikwa and Adam Chicksen.

Khama Billiat, Marshall Munetsi, Ovidy Karuru, Butholezwe Ncube, Tafadzwa Rusike, Marvellous Nakamba, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzvukamanja, King Nadolo and Kuda Mahachi make up the midfielders.

The forwards are Tino Kadewere, David Moyo and Prince Dube.

Zimbabwe opponents Algeria played two friendlies against Nigeria and Mexico, winning one-nil against the Super Eagles and drawing 2-all with Mexico.

Coach Logarusic believes the talent at his disposal has what it takes to frustrate the Desert Foxes.

The Desert Foxes lead Group H with 6 points from 2 games while Zimbabwe is second with 4 points. Botswana is third with a point while Zambia is anchoring the table with no points.

South Africa-based players will be the first to troop into camp on the 6th of this month, followed by part of the European contingent on 7 and 8 November after playing their league games.

The Warriors are expected to depart for Algiers on the 10th of this month.

-zbc

