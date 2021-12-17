File photo for illustration purposes

The Supreme court has upheld decision nullifying development on Monavale Wetland which is Zimbabwe’s biggest wetland & only one protected by the Ramsar Convention.

This follows an application by the Tendai Biti law firm against development on the wetland.

“We are pleased to report that today Supreme Court upheld decision nullifying an environmental impact assessment & development permit that had been obtained by a Harare developer,” noted the law firm.

Meanwhile, wetlands in the country have fallen to unscrupulous land dealers endangering the environment and ecology.

Zwnews