Bushiri, Java fight: Assassination plots, drug abuse, rape accussations..DEATH PROPHECY VIDEO

The saga continues after Passion Java revealed how shepherd Bushiri is trying to frame him for rape. Prophet Passion Java has reportedly unearthed a plot by fellow prophet Bushiri to frame him for assault, drug abuse and rape.

The two prophets are loggerheads after Java prophesied that Bushiri will die in December and Bushiri replied by stating that Java sent thugs to kill him and that he’s a fraud. Now Java has stated that there’s a plot to frame him for rape and drug trafficking.