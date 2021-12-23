The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of robbery which occurred in Eiffel Flats, Kadoma on 22 December 2021, where six unknown male suspects masquerading as police officers, pounced on a family and robbed them property valued at US $26 000.

The suspects brandished two unknown pistols before demanding for valuables.

They stole US$20 000, 9mm pistol loaded with eight rounds, jewellery, a Sumsung cellphone and a blue Toyota Vits vehicle ACV 9037.

The ZRP has since confirmed the arrest of Ruramai Chingoma (35), Joseph Zhuwawo (48), Jairos Muropa (38), Smart Machagi (36), Kudakwashe Bhibho (31) and Tinotenda Tavengwa 21 for illegal mining at Hotburn Mining Site, Shamva on 21/12/21.

Police used teargas to disperse a violent mob that attempted to attack the Police and free the suspects.

Zwnews