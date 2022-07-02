Exiled former Zanu PF strategist Professor Jonathan Moyo, has accused Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) of creating a fake presidential candidate poster.

Moyo and the opposition party have been at loggerheads recently after he advised the latter to establish structures and come up with a constitution.

The Political Science Professor even suggested that parties without a constitution must not be allowed to contest any election.

Writing on Twitter’ Moyo said the opposition party is trying to “impact public opinion.”

The poster suggests that Moyo is running for ZANU PF’s presidential office in the 2023 elections.

Moyo said the move is outside the bounds of common decency and God is certainly not in it!

“Surely we can differ on issues without resorting to dirty tactics? This unfair #CCC poster – which impersonates me to subliminally impact public opinion – is completely unacceptable, and possibly criminal. It is outside the bounds of common decency and God is certainly not in it!”

Moyo, who is reportedly holed up in Kenya since late ex-President Robert Mugabe’s ouster through a military-assisted coup in 2017, has been ambivalent over Chamisa’s prospects of taking over the country’s presidency.