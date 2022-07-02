Zimbabwe born Tik Tok celebrity Victor Ivyic has got social media talking after he refused to be called a Zimbabwean.

Victor Ivyic who has a huge following on Tik Tok and is quite popular for his Tik Tok videos reached out to a fan to clarify on his identity as fans clearly assumed that he was Zimbabwean.

In the leaked chat which has been seen by iHarare, Victor told his fan that he is not a Zimbabwean. He said that he is not from Zimbabwe. Victor added that only one of his parents is Zimbabwean.

“Hie How are you. I saw your comment about why I don’t want people to know. I did not say that. I am just not from Zimbabwe. One of my parent is. Thank you for your concern though I appreciate,” said Victor.

Victor maintains that he is a South African national and denies any links to being a Zimbabwean.

Meet Zim-born Victor Ivyic – the young, rising king of African TikTok

The zimbabwean born Victor Ivyic created the #TriggerDance which has blown up across social media platforms internationally and has seen top celebrities such as Dj Maphorisa, Bontle Modiselle, Durban Gen Cast and our friends at The Expresso Show, participating in the dance challenge.

He calls himself a young, yet intelligent executive and entrepreneur with substantial expertise in technology, mining, transport, tourism, water, winery, fleet management, media, and consultancy.

He serves as the group vice-chairman/CEO and Co-Founder of Abana Group.

Ivyic says that he is a passionate advocate for telling African tales and stories.

Speaking to “GQ” magazine earlier this year, he says that he has always dreamt of being an entrepreneur and business owner, operating in the mining and transport industry with a focus on yellow machinery.

“I clearly remember getting excited playing with toy cars and allowing my imagination to run wild.”

Ivyic told “GQ” as he grew up, he did not have enough available resources to explore his dreams, he saw his life divert into different platforms such as technology, content creation and media.

In 2021 Zimcelebs asked Victor about his roots. See his answers below:

Which country are you really from?

I am mixed half South African and Zimbabwean also a descendant from a Jamaican bloodline. I’m based and grew up in South Africa. I prefer saying I am a global citizen and I come from any country you come from or perhaps wish to give me hence the phrase ‘I come from your country’. I say this based on my love for my followers and the content I create it is cross-culture.

What do you love most about Zimbabwe?

I love the music and the Country itself, it is just beautiful and unique