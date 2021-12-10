Jonathan Moyo is being wanted by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in connection with an assault case which happened recently, it has been learnt.

According to a list of wanted persons seen by Zwnews at Redcliff Police Station this week, Moyo (age not given) and another, Brian Chamisa are being wanted by the police for assault and rape, respectively.

Moyo, of 6619 New Stands, Rutendo, is accused of having assaulted Charisi Juaki of 1956 Nehanda in the same neighborhood.

The case was recorded under RRB Number 109/12/20.

On the other hand, Chamisa stands accused of having raped Chantelle Chareka of Millennium Park in Redcliff.

The pair are yet to be cleared by the police.

Zwnews