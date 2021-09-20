It seems there is a ploy to grab Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance’s proposed new name, after another faction led by Douglas Mwonzora claimed to be the owner of the alliance name.

Mwonzora’s party is MDC T but it claiming to own the MDC Alliance and Chamisa is likely going to lose the name to Mwonzora who is allegedly working with ZANU-PF.

Meanwhile, a name Citizens Convergence for Change (CCC) had been thrown in the ring as Chamisa’s proposed new name.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is yet to confirm the name CCC, but it seems there are some people who are going ahead trying to register the name with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Critics allege that whoever is behind the ploy to grab CCC are agents sent by ZANU PF to try and undermine Chamisa their arch rival ahead of 2023 elections.

Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says while, Jonathan Moyo warned citizens against complacency, and also the need to register CCC, a ploy has been hatched to grab the name.

“Whilst many were busy insulting Jonathan Moyo, this is what the regime was busy doing!

“Do you now understand that numbers are meaningless without strategy?” He says posting the letter penned to grab the name.

Chamisa is yet to come out if he has endorsed the name or not, but referred to the name while commenting on a subject saying it is important for all to Citizens to Converge for Change.

“Sadly, the INCAPABLE in Gvt are celebrating the so-called ‘budget surplus’ when half of the population is now wallowing in abject poverty.

“The message here is clear: voting for them is voting for poverty.

“This is why it is urgent for the all CITIZENS TO CONVERGE FOR CHANGE!” Said Chamisa.

