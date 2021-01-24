Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) have responded to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana’s murders in hospitals insinuations.

The response follows what has been termed outrageously claims by Mangwana that “medical assassins” are behind covid-19 deaths of government and ZANU-PF bigwigs.

The ZADHR says it has noted threats against certain medical practitioners with grave concern, saying this has potential to destabilise the country’s health system.

