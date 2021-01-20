Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States at Capitol Hill amid the coronavirus pandemic and just two weeks after a group of rioters stormed the halls of Congress.

In his address, Biden said he will be ‘a servant leader’ and President for all Americans and promised to unite the American people.

Biden vowed that as president, he will commit to being transparent to the American people in his closing remarks.

“My fellow Americans, I close today where I began, with the sacred oath before God and all of you, I give you my word. I will always level with you,” he said during his inauguration address.

Biden promised to defend America for the “public good.”

“I will defend the Constitution. I’ll defend our democracy. I’ll defend America.

“And I’ll give all, all of you, keep everything I do in your service, thinking not of power, but of possibilities.

“Not of personal interest, but the public good. And together we shall write an American story of hope, not fear, of unity, not division.

“Of light, not darkness. A story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness,” he said.

He ended on a message for Americans, saying that they met the moment.

“May this be the story that guides us, the story that inspires and the stories that tell ages yet to come that we answered the call of history.

“We met the moment, democracy and hope, truth and justice did not die on our watch but thrived, that America secured liberty at home and stood once again as a beacon to the world.

“That is what we owe our fore bearers, one another and generations to follow. With purpose and resolve, we turn to those tasks of our time, sustain by faith, driven by conviction and devoted to one another and the country we love with all hearts,” Biden said.

-CNN