Jailed Citizens Coalition for Change CCC legislators Godfrey Sithole and Job Sikhala’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa says prosecutors Micheal Reza and Lancelot Mutsokoti must be detained.

This is allegedly for failing to comply with magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka’s court order.

Mtetwa says the prosecutors must be held in contempt and locked up until they comply with the order.

The state prosecutors have failed since 18 August to furnish incarcerated opposition MPs with documents to enable them to prepare their defence.

The two have been detained since 14 June.

They were arrested for allegedly inciting public violence during slain Moreblessing Ali’s memorial service.

Ali was murdered by someone reportedly linked to the ruling party ZANU-PF.

However, critics say they are being persecuted for political reasons.

Zwnews