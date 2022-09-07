Chillspot Records co-founder DJ Fantan’s ex-wife, Gamuchirai Nemukuyu is making waves on social media following the emergence of her recent image cosied up with an unidentified man.

The image has left many people speculating that Gamu may have already moved on, just a few weeks after she was involved a street brawl in a bid to save her marriage.

If these speculations are anything to go by, Gamu probably took a leaf from controversial socialite, Mait Titi, who once declared live on national radio that she moves on fast as WiFi.

