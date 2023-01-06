CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has dismissed a WhatsApp chat that had been attributed to her and an unnamed party official by the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet George Charamba who posted a screenshot of the purported chat on Twitter.

Charamba captioned the screenshot with the words: “Job Sikhala thrown under the bus. We saw this long back and they are now confirming it themselves. They are provoked into sounding themselves out and they later leak the chats. Zvino muchatii nazvo?“

Responding to Charamba’s screenshot Mahere said:

A fake WhatsApp message purporting to have been authored by me is circulating. Please note that this is Zanu PF propaganda in overdrive yet again. Disregard it. No amount of fake news and disinformation will stop political change whose time has come.

Below is the message shared online by Charamba: