Team Pachedu, a group of data analysts has urged Members of Parliament to reject the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s delimitation report set to be tabled before Parliament on 6 January 2023.

Team Pachedu argued the report should be rejected because, in their view, it was based on a flawed voters’ roll. It said:

The delimitation report is based on a shambolic voters roll that ZEC illegally refused to avail to stakeholders since May 30 when the delimitation roll closed.

The report is manifestly flawed and should be rejected in its entirety for this very reason.

Team Pachedu has long been demanding a soft copy of the voters’ roll to be used in this year’s general elections from ZEC.

Some ZANU PF officials and groups affiliated with the ruling party have also criticised ZEC’s delimitation report, saying it is flawed.

NewsDay reported that ZEC chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana declined to comment on the matter and referred the publication to his deputy Catherine Mpofu and the commission’s spokesperson Jasper Mangwana.

Mpofu and Mangwana were reportedly unreachable for comment on Thursday.

In 2022, ZEC accused Team Pachedu of hacking its systems and reported the group to the police for allegedly violating data protection laws. | NewsDay