LEONARD Dembo’s widow, Eunice’s right leg was recently amputated as a result of gangrene.

Mai Dembo was first diagnosed with the disease by renowned medical practitioner, Dr Johannes Marisa.

A close source revealed that she used to receive free treatment at Dr Marisa’s Westview Clinic, but it is alleged that she later decided to consult prophets.

H-Metro has established that she finally sought medical help when her condition had worsened.

The source said doctors had no option, but to amputate her leg.

“Mai Dembo strongly believes in prophets and chivanhu. We hear she has been getting help from Dr Marisa, but she decided to seek another opinion with the assistance of her daughter,” said the source.

“We were disappointed to hear that she was finally amputated when her situation could have been managed,” added the source.

When H-Metro visited Mai Dembo at her Belvedere home, she had gone for a medical check-up.

Her eldest son, Morgan Dembo, confirmed she was amputated and that she was receiving medication at a local hospital.

“Mama is not around as you can see. She has gone to hospital to dress the wound.

“You can come tomorrow and talk to her,” said Morgan.

Mai Dembo promised to talk to H-Metro, but she did not answer her phone when contacted at the agreed time.

The gate to her house was locked and no one was responding.

Dr Marisa, who first detected Mai Dembo’s gangrene, was disappointed after learning about her amputation.

“I diagnosed her first and suggested that her foot should be amputated, but she refused.

“She believes in prophets and traditional healers.

“I told her that she should seek medical attention, so that she could get her foot amputated but she ran away,” he said.

“She was influenced by her daughter (Fenny) who is in South Africa to seek help from traditional healers.

“When she developed gangrene up to the knee, I no longer wanted to deal with her because she did not listen. I heard that she went to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where she was amputated. She does not listen.”

Dr Marisa also said Mai Dembo was arrogant.

“She doesn’t know that she is only wife to the late legend, Leonard Dembo. They feel entitled because her husband was a great man.

“When gangrene is diagnosed, there is no way out. The organ should be removed,” he said.

