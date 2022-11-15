At least 14 political prisoners known as the Nyatsime 14 have been granted bail by Zimbabwe’s High Court after 5 months of illegal detention which is contrary to the country’s Constitution that says bail is a right.

Apparently, only Citizens Coalition for Change CCC deputy chairperson Job Sikhala is still in prison from the Nyatsime prisoners.

The trial of 2 opposition MPs for Zengeza West constituency Sikhala & Godfrey Sithole of Chitungwiza North constituency on charges of public violence is scheduled to commence today at Harare Magistrates Court.

Sikhala along with others were arrested for allegedly inciting public violence during slain More blessings Ali’s memorial service.

The MPs were arrested in June with Sikhala accused of recording & circulating a video urging people to commit acts of public violence in seeking revenge for the death of Moreblessing Ali while Sithole was accused of supplying vehicles which allegedly ferried some opposition.

Meanwhile, citizens, a number of organisations including pressure groups have condemned Sikhala’s continued detention.

Zwnews