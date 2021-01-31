Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who is out of prison on bail, says MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala should be granted bail tomorrow when he appears in court.

Chin’ono was recently freed on bail in a case he is accused of communicating falsehoods.

Meanwhile, Sikhala alongside MDC Alliance Spokesperson Fadzai Mahere are also facing the same charge, but he (Sikhala) was recently denied bail.

Apparently, Chin’ono says since he and Mahere facing the same charge were granted bail, there is no point in Sikhala remaining detained.

“Job Sikhala will be out of prison tomorrow based on the fact that @advocatemahere and myself were given bail and we are facing the same charges!

“The High Court of Zimbabwe has overturned my 3 bail denials at the magistrates court.

“It also overturned Job’s previous bail denial!” he says.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) says the justice sector players must adopt a holistic approach to decongest prisons & stop unnecessary pre-trial detention.

The human rights lawyers body also says the Police Service must train officers to impose relevant corrective action that prevents or minimises unnecessary detention for breaking Covid-19 regulations.

ZLHR says it still maintains the position that incarceration must be a last resort adding that the Criminal Procedure & Evidence Act obliges ZRP to investigate first before arresting on competent charges.

-Zwnews