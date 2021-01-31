Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, have shown that Covid-19 is killing more males than females in Zimbabwe.

In the week to 29 January 2021, males accounted for 60% of all deaths.

Males in the following age groups are particularly at risk: 1-4; 15-90.

And for women, those at risk include: Under-1; 5-9; 10-19; 91-100.

Meanwhile, on 29 January 2021 the country registered 306 new cases and 18 deaths.

Cumulative Zimbabwe had 32952 cases, 24872 recoveries and 1178 deaths.

The government has since extended the lockdown period, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently warned that the lockdown measures would be toughened if need be.

