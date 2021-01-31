In loving memory of Oliver Mtukudzi, Hugh Masikela and Jonas Gwangwa May their legendary souls RIP

Oliver Mtukudzi, Hugh Masikela and Jonas Gwangwa by Rasta The Atist

In loving memory of Oliver Mtukudzi, Hugh Masikela and Jonas Gwangwa May their legendary souls RIP pic.twitter.com/IeLWSLkxeh — Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) January 30, 2021

Oliver Mtukudzi has Julius Malema’s face? Reactions:

If you ask him to draw Malema,he will draw Oliver Mtukudzi☑️☑️. I have never seen anyone as stubborn as Rasta. You try to advise him he will have none of it. — Dhorofiva #NoToLooters (@bentugesculptu1) January 30, 2021

Which one is which??? I can’t recognise Oliver mtukudzi in any of these — Thabi (@MwanaWachihera) January 30, 2021

Probably the one that looks like juju Malema😂😂 — MGH (@manmah28) January 30, 2021