In loving memory of Oliver Mtukudzi, Hugh Masikela and Jonas Gwangwa May their legendary souls RIP
Oliver Mtukudzi, Hugh Masikela and Jonas Gwangwa by Rasta The Atist
— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) January 30, 2021
Oliver Mtukudzi has Julius Malema’s face? Reactions:
If you ask him to draw Malema,he will draw Oliver Mtukudzi☑️☑️. I have never seen anyone as stubborn as Rasta. You try to advise him he will have none of it.
— Dhorofiva #NoToLooters (@bentugesculptu1) January 30, 2021
Which one is which??? I can’t recognise Oliver mtukudzi in any of these
— Thabi (@MwanaWachihera) January 30, 2021
Probably the one that looks like juju Malema😂😂
— MGH (@manmah28) January 30, 2021
Which one is Oliver? pic.twitter.com/3g9NRKz1s1
— Your Prince🤴 (@PrinceZola_1) January 30, 2021
Painting is art Rasta and people are failing to understand your artistic gift. Ume njalo Rasta mfowethu..
— King Nutty (@KingmeNutty) January 30, 2021