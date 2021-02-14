Former Zimbabwe Republic Police boss Crispen Makendenge who was known for his alleged cruelty is being hunted by one of the persons he tortured.

Makendenge used to head the CID, Law & Order section, torturing opposition politicians like now MDC Alliance deputy Chairperson who is also Zengeza East MP, Job Sikhala, and is now looking for him.

Sikhala once described his ordeal at the hands of Makedenge.

“We were electrocuted from toes to the genitals at Kabrit Barracks from 2pm to 6am the following day by this man Makedenge.

“His accomplices in the crime Garnet Sikhova, Mhashu died miserable deaths. Torture is evil,” he said the other day.

Meanwhile, Sikhala says he is not looking for his former tormenter to inflict revenge, but to show him some love.

“Anyone with this man Chrispen Makedenge’s location please inbox me.

“Despite having tortured me, Gabriel Shumba, Taurai Magaya at the Kabrit Barracks, I have got a Valentine gift for him.

“Nations are ruled on love for diversity not cruelty. Love conquers,” says Sikhala.

The ZANU PF led government has always been accused of abusing state security forces, thus soldiers, police, central intelligence operatives to unleash terror on the general public, in some instances allegedly enforcing disappearance of regime critics.

However, the government has been denying the allegations, saying its hands are clean and those claiming to have been tortured by state agents are faking it up, with aim of tarnishing its image.

Some few years ago, Makendenge was once transferred from Harare to Masvingo under mysterious circumstances.

The former police boss was recently trending on social media after an image purportedly showing him in his new state, went viral.

Makedenge is alleged to be having mental issues, which are affecting his ability to function.

-ZWNEWS