The Late General Vitalis Musungwa Gava Zvinavashe’s family has dismissed claims by the Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA) on Twitter that Elikem’s and Tendai Ndoro ex-girlfriend Edith Chibhamu is the late General Zvinavashe’s daughter.

In a now deleted message, COZWVA has claimed that Zvinavashe’s daughter, Edith Chibhamu, has started a political party and she will run for presidency in 2023.

But the Zvinavashe family spokesperson said Edith was not the late army general’s daughter and they were not responsible for damages that might be caused by the misleading information.

Said the Zvinavashe family: