President Emmerson Mnangagwa is today expected to make an announcement on the way forward as the 2-week Lockdown announced on 29/01/2021 expires.

The address will be broadcasted live on all national television, radio & social media platforms at a time to be advised in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has said his government continues to assess the threat posed by the pandemic, and of course to take measures necessary to save lives.

He added that these measures are predicated on strict enforcement & adherence to WHO Protocols & the roll out of our vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, the country has received Sinopharm vaccine from China, and expected to initiate the vaccination process soon, after clinical checks of the drug.

Speaking about the vaccines, Mnangagwa said life can only return to normality once the majority of Zimbabweans have been vaccinated, adding that this is the ultimate goal.

