Categories: Zim Latest

Job Sikhala found guilty

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson and Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has been convicted of publishing falsehoods.

He was convicted today on a charge of publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the state by Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

This is over his 2021 tweet accusing police of killing an infant strapped to mother’s back.

Sentencing to follow…

However, commenting on the matter investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says Sikhala has been convicted today using a law that does not exist.

He writes:

See below a High Court ruling that clearly stated that such a law doesn’t exist in our constitution.

However because the Zimbabwean judiciary is captured and pliant to politicians, they violate their own constitution and laws!

Where in the world does a lower court override a higher court on a ruling?

This is continued political persecution of Job Sikhala comically using laws that don’t exist!
This is shameful!!!!

Share
7th February 2024

Recent Posts

Government u-turns on small scale mining ban

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development says it did not ban small scale mining… Read More

7th February 2024

AFCON UPDATES: Action resumes with 2 semi-final matches on today

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches are back with two semi-final games today after… Read More

7th February 2024

Nov/ Dec 2023 NFC, HND results out

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has released the… Read More

7th February 2024

SA based Zimbabwean man kills girlfriend after seeing suspicious messages on her phone

A Zimbabwean man based in South Africa - (Tendai Kugotsi, 26) - allegedly strangled his… Read More

7th February 2024

Gold Coin and Gold-backed Digital Token Prices – 07 February 2024

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for gold coins and… Read More

7th February 2024

Family basket doubles to ZWL$6,2m

The family basket has almost doubled from ZWL$3,6 million to ZWL$6,2 million in December due… Read More

7th February 2024