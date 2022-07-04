Caged Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairman Job Sikhala is reported to have fallen ill in remand prison.

This was revealed by rabble-rousing Zimbabwe investigative journalist Hopewell Chinóno who visited Sikhala and his CCC counterpart Godfrey Sithole.

The two were arrested for challenging the police to hold Zanu PF accountable for the gruesome murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Posting on his Twitter handle, Chinóno said:

I have just come from seeing Zimbabwean opposition MP and lawyer @JobSikhala1 and his MP colleague Godfrey Sithole. Job is not feeling well, he was struggling to walk and he says his chest is painful He was jailed for communicating a message on behalf of his clients as a lawyer”.

Zwnews