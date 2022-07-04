The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) says it is happy to welcome Sigma Capital to the ZSE members’ family.

Sigma is an authorized financial services provider in Zimbabwe, and its Managing Director is Daniel Chigariro.

Apparently the local bourse now boasts of 21 registered Stockbrokers, following Sigma’s listing.

ZSE is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25).

Its core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.

Zwnews