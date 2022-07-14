The government is working on the Zimbabwe Media Practitioners Bill to correct some of the inadequacies in our media and regulate the conduct of journalists to promote responsible journalism.

Speaking after touring the Harare Polytechnic College Campus TV and Radio Studios this Wednesday, Information Minister Monica Mustvangwa said the media has the power to build and destroy, hence the need to safeguard the public from unethical and irresponsible journalism which has been promote by the liberalisation of the media space since the advent of the internet.

“This is our country let’s write positive things about it. It’s important to be proud of who you are especially for a country which comes after a bloodshed,” she said.

Meanwhile, the students pointed out their concerns and challenges to the minister like difficulties in securing attachment places, urging the ministry to facilitate.

“The issue of sexual harassment when students go for attachments needs to be addressed,” another noted, while another called for transport assistance for students on attachment.

Harare Polytechnic College offers certificates and Diplomas in Mass Communication and is one of the seven tertiary institutions which were offered campus radio licences by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe.