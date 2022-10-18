The bail ruling for incarcerated Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson Job Sikhala is set to be handed down today in Court 14.

Sikhala is facing charges of inciting public violence during slain Moreblessing Ali’s memorial service.

Meanwhile, Sikhala’s wife trial is also commencing today in Court 10.

She is facing charges of allegedly violating traffic laws, after her arrested few weeks ago while on her way to Chikurubi Maximum Prison to visit her husband.

Apparently, Sikhala has been denied bail on several occasions, a move that has seen the country’s judiciary coming under fire.

Critics say Sikhala is being persecuted for political reasons as some people facing serious allegations but connected to ZANU PF are left scott free.

Zwnews