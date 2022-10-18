Cabinet has considered the report on the outcome of the Main Tripartite Negotiating Forum and noted the recommendations made and took on board some suggestions.

These suggestions are as follows;

a) the ratification of the Violence and Harrassment at the Workplace Convention.

And pertaining to salaries and wages, here are some of the recommendations :

-that a guide be provided to all bargaining platforms across all sectors to strive towards pegging the minimum wage at US$150.00 payable either in ZWL$ or at the prevailing bank rate.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced this during post cabinet briefing adding that the proposed guidelines for the minimum wage will be subjected to review at the main TNF meeting in the first quarter of 2023.

She said government is also to consider tax cuts on wages & salaries to increase disposable incomes; & fair distribution of incomes should become a policy planning imperative.

Zwnews