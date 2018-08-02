Job Sikhala abducted after soldiers ‘open fire’ at his house

The MDC Alliance’s Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala was seized by soldiers last night moments after he wrote on Facebook that soldiers were shooting outside.

Sikhala’s last message said: “Gunshots at my house as I speak. Family scared but am reassuring them that I am prepared to die and they should move on if those doing so decide to kill me.”

A police spokesperson said the lawyer was NOT in their custody.

Neighbours said he had been taken by soldiers, although we were not able to get a comment from the army.

His colleagues expressed concern.

“If true (that he has been taken by soldiers), this is what the military did in 2008 when hundreds of MDC activists were abducted and assassinated. This is totally unacceptable,” Coltart said on Twitter. zim live