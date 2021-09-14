Att: Responsible Authority

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR)

HARARE

ZIMBABWE

Dear Sir/Madam

RE: Call for legal assistance/representation and Update in the matter before the Kwekwe Magistrates Court (MAPHIOS SIMUKAI Vs MAGARISANO AND OTHERS C.R 103/08/21)

The above subject matter refers.

I, the undermentioned, do hereby wish to submit my application requesting for legal assistance and or/representation in a criminal case between myself and some Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers to be heard at the Kwekwe Magistrates Court on a date to be announced.

This particular communication also seeks to update you on the aforementioned matter that was reported and recorded under C.R 103/08/21 [Maphios Simukai Vs Magarisano and Others].

Whilst I have also attached relevant documentation in connection with the matter, I must reiterate my personal feelings of a brazen violation of my constitutional rights as a Zimbabwean citizen after the fingered police officers from ZRP Kwekwe Central literally (and practically) robbed me of my valuable phone accessories stashed in the satchel that I was carrying in the CBD.

The officers accused me of carying drugs in my bag and subsequently demanded that they search my bag before latter finding out that it had a consignment of 150 Tampered Glasses valued at a cost of US$300.00 and 35 cellular phone pouches with a cumulative monetary value of US$140.

There were also procurement documents in the form of receipts in the bag.

Surprisingly, the officers confiscated the bag despite finding no drugs in it before returning it back to me a few minutes latter.

One of them, a Constable Magarisano is said to have collected the same bag in my absence before leaving a message that ‘the owner of the bag must follow us to Kwekwe Central’.

My efforts to retrace the officers at ZRP Kwekwe Central initially bore no fruitful results as I could not immediately identify the culprits.

My quest for recovering my illegally seized satchel was made easier after a close police source helped me identify one of them, Constable Magarisano.

For weeks on long,the police could not release the satchel and the phone accessories until I decided to write a letter of complaint addressed to the Officer-in-Charge for Kwekwe Central.

Magarisano handed over the satchel back to me in the presence of some police details and Head of the Operations Department, a Constable Chaita on August 7, 2021.

Quite unfortunately and puzzlingly as well, when the satchel was handed over back to me, there was a shortfall of missing accessories totalling to US$142.00.