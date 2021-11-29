Opposition MDC Alliance’s Job Sikhala was Monday afternoon stopped by cleric Apostle Batsirai Java who prayed to him for the cursing of ‘those who are tormenting’ him in the courts, the outspoken politician revealed on social media.

This, according to Sikhala, happened in central Harare.

Apostle Java is husband to the late Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, the daughter of the late founding president of the opposition MDC.

“He saw me few minutes ago driving by Herbert Chitepo & stopped me. He asked me to kneel down. Without shame, I complied & he prayed in tongues 4 the cursing of those who are tormenting me in Courts. He is Apostle Batsirai Java husband to late Vimbai Tsvangirai Java. Curse them,” Sikhala wrote on Twitter.

The motor-mouth Sikhala has been in and out of the courts as he faces a plethora of lawsuits under incumbent Zimbabwe president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zwnews