The ZRP is concerned with bus operators who are openly flouting COVID-19 curfew order which runs from 2200hrs – 0530 hrs, thereby promoting smuggling acts by some travellers.

Police say they risk spreading COVID-19, yet borders are still closed by the Government for general travellers.

On 28/11/21 at about 2230 hours, a MBT bus with 66 occupants destined for Beitbridge was attacked by three unknown suspects.

They pretended to be passengers and armed with two unidentified pistols and a knife at 86km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road.

The suspects shot two people in the bus, stabbed another and stole cash worth US$7 367 & ZAR 167 050.

Zwnews