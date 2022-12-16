FORMER Vice President John Landa Nkomo’s son Sandlasami’s ex-lover who broke into his house as punishment for dumping her was given her jail sentence when she appeared in court charged with unlawful entry and theft.

Tinevimbo Hove (22) pleaded guilty to both charges when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Max Ncube.

She was sentenced to four months imprisonment and she had every reason to smile when the four months were wholly suspended for three years on condition she does not commit a similar offence within that period of which if she is convicted she would be sentenced without the option of a fine.

The court heard that Sandlasami’s relationship with his long-time lover went sour forcing him to terminate the affair while they were at his home in Paddonhurst suburb.

The split did not sit well with Tinevimbo who left for her home and later returned and broke into Sandlasami’ s house and stole a 42-inch TV, knives, plates, pots, microwave, curtains, and groceries.

Later on the same day Sandlasami was informed about the break-in. He then reported the incident to the police leading to the arrest of Tinevimbo.

— BMetro