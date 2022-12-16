ZANUPF trolls have photoshopped the picture below so that it appears as if I am endorsing President Mnangagwa’s election in 2023. It shows the height of desperation when a ruling party deceives citizens. President Mnangagwa should run on his track record not false endorsements.

ZANUPF trolls have photoshopped the picture below so that it appears as if I am endorsing President Mnangagwa’s election in 2023.

It shows the height of desperation when a ruling party deceives citizens.

President Mnangagwa should run on his track record not false endorsements. pic.twitter.com/N7Zv3JsgUI

— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) December 14, 2022