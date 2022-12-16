Dynamos Football Club has announced the appointment of veteran sports administrator Jonathan Mashingaidze as the substantive Chief Executive Officer of the club.

The club says Mashingaidze’s appointment is with immediate effect.

In a press statement, Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said Jonathan Mashingaidze will also double as the general manager of the Dembare @60 Anniversary Celebrations Organizing Committee.

Dynamos recently made other appointments following the departure of head coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

