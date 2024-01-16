In his touching speech Jah Prayzah paid tribute to his parents for raising him the way they did, which made him the person he is today.

He said he did everything humanly possible to make sure his father got the best treatment that was available.

That was his only comfort over this very sad loss.

Jah Prayzah, whose real name is Mukudzei Mukombe, lost his father, John Mukombe.

The news was officially confirmed by NashTV and Jah Prayzah’s management.

On Sunday, a statement was posted on Jah Prayzah’s social media accounts, informing his followers that Sekuru John Mukombe passed away in the early hours of the morning.

The statement did not provide specific details about the cause of his death.

His father’s burial was attended by a number of artists including the government’s representative.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana was also in attendance.

“Today, we are in Uzumba where we are paying our respects to the late Mr John Chamunorwa Mukombe (MHSRIP) the father to our superstar Mukudzei Mukombe aka @jahprayzah.

“Mr Mukombe was born on 8/01/1935 and passed away on 14/01/2024.

“Mr Mukombe was a retired Teacher and Headmaster. Mukudzei is his last born,” he posted.

Zwnews