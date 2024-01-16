The Premier League is the richest football league in the world. Some of the best football clubs play here and so fans get the best spectacle. However, many still take their sporting experience to the next level by claiming a free bet and engaging in betting, one of the favourite pastimes of supporters.

Since it is the time of the January transfer window, we have listed some of the biggest deals ever for football enthusiasts and fans.

1- Philippe Coutinho (£142m)

Liverpool were very reluctant to lose Philippe Coutinho in 2018, but Barcelona were intent on signing the Brazilian. After rejecting several offers, the Reds ultimately accepted a fee that was reportedly an initial £105 million rising to £142 million.

Liverpool fans were not happy at the time to lose their prized asset, but Coutinho’s move served to finance Virgil van Dijk’s arrival. However, the transfer spectacularly failed for Barcelona as the midfielder failed to replicate his Premier League form in Spain. He ended up joining Aston Villa in 2022, initially on loan that was later made permanent for a £17m fee.

2- Enzo Fernandez (£121m)

When it comes to spending power, no one can beat Chelsea. They have been dominating the transfer market since the Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the club in May 2022.

Benfica didn’t want to lose their best midfielder in the middle of the 2022-23 season, but the Blues were determined to sign him. They ended up meeting the Argentine’s enormous £121 million release clause. The 22-year-old has made 46 senior appearances since coming to Stamford Bridge and has looked promising with his performances. But it is still early to give a verdict about whether or not he is a success in West London.

3- Virgil van Dijk (£75m)

Virgil van Dijk is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world. But when Liverpool splashed £75 m to sign him in 2018, it caused quite a stir due to the massive price-tag. However, the Dutch footballer proved to be worth every penny as he helped the Merseyside giants to Premier League success and Champions League glory.

The Reds were leaking plenty of goals before his arrival, but their defence became formidable with Van Dijk’s arrival. The 32-year-old was later named Players’ Player of the Year.

4- Dusan Vlahovic (£66.6m)

Dusan Vlahovic forced the whole world to take notice of his huge talent after his excellent displays for Fiorentina. He broke numerous records with the Florence-based team, and could have opted to join any of the interested clubs in Europe.

Arsenal were also his huge admirers but the Serbian favoured a move to Juventus, who splashed £66.6 million to bring him to Turin. However, after three years at the Allianz Stadium, Vlahovic’s displays have left a lot to be desired. In 82 appearances across all competitions, the young striker has managed to score only 30 goals.

5- Mykhaylo Mudryk (£62m)

Mykhaylo Mudryk had been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in January 2023. But Chelsea entered the transfer race and hijacked the move for £62 million. At that time, it looked like a huge victory for the West Londoners, but now we are not so sure.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, the Ukrainian winger has bagged only four goals in 38 total matches. The Blues will hope Mudryk rediscovers his form soon to help them do well in the Premier League.

6- Oscar (£60m)

Oscar came to Chelsea in 2012 with a big reputation. Dubbed as the new Kaka, he was expected to be a big success in the Premier League, but he proved to be a big failure. The Brazilian found himself on the scoresheet on only 38 occasions in over 200 appearances.

However, Chelsea secured a very good deal when they sold Oscar to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG for an incredible £60 million fee. Fans of the football blog will find it very odd given he flopped in the English league.

7- Christian Pulisic (£58m)

Christian Pulisic came to Chelsea with a big reputation after seeing a huge progress at Borussia Dortmund. However, he failed to justify his enormous £58 million price-tag and left Stamford Bridge last year following four frustrating years.

The American star made 145 appearances in all competitions but managed to find the back of the net on only 26 occasions. He now plays for AC Milan in the Serie A.

8- Aymeric Laporte (£57.2m)

Manchester City splashed £57.2 million to sign Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao in 2018. With other clubs also interested, the transfer race was like a horse racing event but City managed to secure his signature.

Laporte proved to be a good signing for the Citizens as he helped them win many Premier League titles and FA Cup trophies. The defender’s seven years at the Etihad Stadium saw him earning 180 senior appearances with 12 goals to his name. Injury issues limited his impact during the later stages but he was undoubtedly a top defender for Pep Guardiola’s side. The Spain international joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in August last year in a £23.6 million transfer.