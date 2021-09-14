Musicians Jah Prayzah and Killer T were detained at the Robert Mugabe International Airport upon their return to the country after they performed at a G40-attended party in Cape Town.

The all-white party in was apparently thrown by late Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law Adam Molai.

Security agents at the airport accused the two singers and their band members of possessing suspiciously-fake Covid-19 certificates, despite their pleas that the documents were legitimate.

They were reportedly forced to undergo fresh PCR tests before being let go at around 8PM – some four hours after they landed.

Travellers to Zimbabwe must present a negative PCR test certificate at the airport taken 48 hours before starting their journey. With no way to verify authenticity, officials can refuse one entry out of malice or other motivations.

Jah Prayzah and Killer T serenaded guests on Sunday at a 50th birthday celebration for businessman Adam Molai, who is married to the late former president Robert Mugabe’s niece, Sandra.

On the guest list were exiled former ministers Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao and Walter Mzembi – all former Mugabe loyalists forced to flee after he was ousted in a 2017 military coup. As a phone video camera panned to him at a picturesque venue with sweeping lawns, Zhuwao shouted “hokoyo” (beware) – some will interpret it as a message for Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa is permanently fearful of a resurgence of Mugabe loyalists in Zanu PF, who were given the moniker Generation 40 or G40.

