Image: Zimlive Reports filtering through are that students who have not taken Covid-19 vaccine are being prevented from attending lectures at the Harare Polytechnic College. The students are saying the principal Tafadzwa Mudondo, has issued orders for security guards not to allow unvaccinated students into the school premises.

Meanwhile, a number of government entities have reportedly ordered unvaccinated employees not to report for work unless they are vaccinated.

Institutions like state run Telone are some of such entities.

Recently, retail giants OK Zimbabwe, N Richards directed all unvaccinated employees to go on forced leave without pay.

Apparently, High Court judge, Justice Emilia Muchawa has struck off the urgent roll, an application by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions challenging mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for employees.

ZCTU is suing companies which ordered workers to be vaccinated– or risk losing their jobs.

Zwnews