Former South African President Jacob Zuma will not be going to jail at least for now – after the Constitutional Court agreed to hear his application for a rescission of its contempt ruling against him.

In directions issued a day after Zuma launched urgent legal action to undo the contempt finding made against him or plead for a lesser sentence than the 15 months he currently faces, the Constitutional Court agreed that it would hear his rescission application on 12 July.

The Court’s direction now suspends its committal orders against him.

Under the order, police were given three days to arrest him if he didn’t hand himself over to authorities by Sunday to be locked up.

Zuma was found guilty for failing to appear before the Zondo Commission and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Meanwhile, there has been outcry with some critics saying he was being persecuted, others said the sentence was too harsh.