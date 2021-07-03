File photo

Zimbabwe’s flag is continuing to fly higher and higher as the country remains holder of the World Record for the Biggest Marimba Ensemble.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana confirms the feat for the country saying:

“The Great Zimbabwe Renaissance continues. Zimbabwe now holds the World Record for the Biggest Marimba Ensemble.

“Strangely the previous World Record was Australia! Yes, you read right. Do they even play Marimba there? Well, the title has come home!”

The record was broken at the ZiMarimba Fest on May 25, 2018 at Prince Edward School in Harare.

Children from over 100 schools were invited for the festival, geared towards setting the new record.

The festival was organised by 17-year old Mpiwa Gwindi, who is a multi-talented performer and was Zimbabwe Championships of Performing Arts (ZiCOPA) finalist.

The marimba is a percussion instrument consisting of a set of wooden bars struck with yarn or rubber mallets to produce musical tones.

Resonators or pipes are suspended underneath the bars to amplify their sound.

A person who plays the marimba is called a marimbist or a marimba player.

Today, Zimbabwe-style marimba bands can be heard not only in Zimbabwe and its neighboring countries, such as Botswana and South Africa, but also in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the United States.

-Zwnews