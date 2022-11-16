Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has hit out at Sakunda Holdings Chief Operating Officer Mberikwazvo Charles Chitambo, describing him as ‘rude’ following the letter from the energy and logistics company announcing the cancellation of the Rufaro Stadium deal entered between Sakunda and the local authority.

During a briefing with local journalists in the capital, Harare, this Wednesday afternoon, Mafume describes Chitambo as ‘rude’ in his letter, saying he was shocked by the Sakunda COO’s rudeness.

He told reporters that despite the acrimonious fallout, the city council remains open to engage Sakunda on the way forward, or to talk to any other potential partners over the Rufaro Stadium deal.

Below, we publish the full text of the letter in which Sakunda announced the cancellation of the Rufaro Stadium deal.

Read On:

7 November 2022

The Mayor of Harare

City of Harare

Town House

Jason Moyo Avenue

Harare

Attention: His Worship, Councilor Jacob Mafume

Your Worship

RUFARO STADIUM REFURBISHMENT PROJECT WITHDRAWAL NOTIFICATION

The matter above refers;

Following our numerous unsuccessful requests to present to your office our final feasibility study report and proposed designs for the refurbishment of Rufaro Stadium, we write to express our gravest misgivings on the unfortunate events and communications emanating from your office. We are shocked and disturbed by untruthful and malicious allegations that Sakunda intends to purchase Rufaro Stadium, which is a public asset.

Nothing could be further from the truth and we believe you know that.

These unfounded allegations are grounded on malice and a coordinated attempt to curtail our efforts to contribute to the revival and modernisation of public infrastructure. We wish to place it on record again, that Sakunda did not have any commercial interests in this project, suffice to say that our participation in the same was entirely philanthropic, for the public good. Consequently, we would like to hereby notify you of our immediate withdrawal from the partnership.

Background

Pursuant to our corporate social responsibility thrust which includes the sponsorship of Dynamos and Highlanders Football Clubs, Sakunda approached the Harare City Council with a proposal to enter into a partnership which sought to refurbish Rufaro Stadium and its precincts.

The proposal culminated in the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), whose framework required Sakunda and the Harare City Council to come up with a feasibility study, following which a detailed technical agreement for the project would be concluded between the parties. In fulfillment of this mutually shared vision, we were optimistic that after the presentation of the feasibility report and proposed designs to Council, parties would proceed to conclude the technical agreement and proceed to project implementation.

Achievements

In line with the MOU, a project management team was constituted comprising both Sakunda and City Council officials. One of the initial tasks the project management team carried out was to conduct research and benchmark a stadium design for the refurbishment of Rufaro Stadium. The project management team also visited stadiums in South Africa and engaged experts and suppliers who were involved in these projects, in order to enable them get a firmer grasp of the task ahead.

The parties also managed to carry out a full environmental and social impacts assesment and engaged all key stakeholders of the City of Harare for a full consultative meeting.

Following the feasibility study, comprehensive designs and plans for the stadium have been fully developed and awaited your Council’s adoption.

Way Forward

Given the toxicity we have now seen in Council’s attitude, and a lack of political will to implement the project on the part of Council, Sakunda hereby withdraws its participation from the project. Notwithstanding, all project designs and plans will be donated to Council in the public interest.

Conclusion

We are thankful for the cooperation we shared during the subsistence of the MOU and look forward to, partnering the City Council again in suitable projects for the development of our beautiful City of Harare for the exclusive benefit of its residents and stakeholders.

Sincerely,

For Sakunda Holdings

M.C Chitambo

Chief Operating Officer