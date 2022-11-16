ZANU PF Spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has responded to exiled former cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwau’s letter.

In his response, Mutsvangwa said the two former cabinet ministers are welcome.

“This is the most welcome development. I salute the courage & candor coming from the two as penned in their joint letter.

“This is an endorsement of the sincere and visionary policies and programs,” he says.

Moyo and Zhuwao recently wrote a letter to the ruling party, apologising for having gone astray.

Zwnews