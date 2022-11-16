A former parliamentarian with the ruling Zanu PF party has warned main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa against getting close to MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora- including ‘trying to greet’ his former political ally.

Killer Zivhu- a former Zanu PF legislator for Chivi South- made the remarks while posting on his handle on the micro-blogging social networking platform, Twitter.

Zivhu warned the CCC leader against going to the negotiating table with Mwonzora for any political pact or reunion.

“Advocate Chamisa this is wisdom from Chivi, don’t even try greeting Mwonzora, zvokuti negotiations now, zvaita seyi, wazonaka pakai ,iwe wainzi mutengesi, an step towards it will be the end of you,” said Zivhu in remarks posted on his Twitter handle.

The former Zanu PF Chivi South Member of Parliament, who is also an ex-ally of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa- was dismissed from the ruling party after he reportedly made attempts at bringing First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Chamisa’s wife, Sithokozile, to the same negotiating table a couple of years ago.

He, in turn, vehemently dismisses the allegations.

Below, we publish some of the responses to Zivhu’s post.

Read On:

Va Mwonzora siyai vamboshandisa politics ye munyati- Nobert Ashley Moyo Ko nhai Mr Zivhu madii kungo miririra dunhu rekwenyu muri kubato rinopikisa ireri remukomana mudoko uyu, I think chaunga chinemi kwaChivi kutaura kudai- The Black Star Indeed thats wisdom what opposition does that ediot Mwonzora want to unite as for me anything with Mwonzora in it handiinde ko if Mwonzora iye pachaka comesbto join CCC I am doing the unthinkable I am voting zanupf- Noah Mwendas Khupe is busy on the ground right now mobilising pple to vote for change Triple C. And recently Triple C yakatora 2 citys 4rom Zanu pf in Bulilima– Manjenje So u think khupe is a MDCCC member? Hehehe– Mkhululi Chimoio KaMadala That one achato joina Triple C coz MDC is going to be buried in 2023 for good akaita dzungu Mwonzora nekuda mari– Manjenje

Zwnews