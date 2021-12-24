Former war veterans leader Jabulani Sibanda is one of the candidates contesting for ZANU-PF Bulawayo Province Chairmanship.

Sibanda was expelled from the ruling party few years ago for indiscipline.

He became a pariah in ZANU-PF after he accused late former President Robert Mugabe of planning to fire then deputy Joice Mujuru and replacing her with his wife, Grace.

Under pressure from the Mugabes, Sibanda was expelled from Zanu PF in 2014 and ousted as war veterans’ chairman.

He was re-admitted into the revolutionary party three years ago following a successful application together with other members that were previously expelled.

Zwnews